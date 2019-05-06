blink-182 and Lil Wayne to co-headline at Daily's Place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - blink-182 and Lil Wayne are bringing their summer tour to Jacksonville!

Bold Events and Live Nation today announced that the two will co-headline at Daily's Place on Monday, July 29 at 7:30 p.m.

They will be joined by special guest, Neck Deep.

Tickets for the newly announced performance will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, May 10 at noon.

"To celebrate the upcoming tour, blink-182 and Lil Wayne recently got together to record a special tour announcement video, featuring a mash-up of their hits “What’s My Age Again?” and “A Milli.”

