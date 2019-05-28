'Blues Clues' is back with a new name, host and CGI upgrade

Steve is out, and Josh is in!

Nick Jr. announced that "Blue's Clues" is returning with a new name, look and CGI upgrade.

The original show premiered in 1996. I know, we feel old too.

"Blue's Clues & You" will air its brand new series this November. The show is bringing back its classic characters like Magenta, Mr. Salt, Mrs. Pepper, and more. Of course, Blue is back!

Check out the new trailer for the Nickelodeon reboot below. How do you feel about the reboot?

