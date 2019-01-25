Boat Show open this weekend at convention center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Marine Association's annual boat show runs Friday through Sunday at the Prime Osborn Convention Center.

The show offers a large variety of boats on display, from skiing, fishing and cruisers to personal watercraft. There are also activities for children, with free lifejackets to the first 100 kids through the door Saturday and rod and reel for children attending Capt. Don Dingman's seminars at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.

Food trucks are available in the parking lot.

The show runs 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and military members with identification, $5 for children under 12 and $11 for Sea Tow members.

