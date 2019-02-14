Bob Seger to perform concert at Daily's Place in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band will perform at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville on May 12 at 8 p.m.

Seger is a Grammy Award-winning multi-talented artist, songwriter, producer, and bandleader whose indelible body of work has affirmed his place in the fabric of American song. Inducted into both the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Seger has sold more than 53 million albums and has earned 13 platinum and seven multi-platinum RIAA Certified sales awards, including such landmark albums as “Beautiful Loser”, “Live Bullet”, “Night Moves”, “Stranger in Town”, “Against the Wind”and “Nine Tonight.” Seger has generated a catalog of hit records, including “Hollywood Nights,” “Old Time Rock and Roll,” “We’ve Got Tonight,” “Against the Wind,” and “Roll Me Away.”

Since its grand opening in May 2017, Daily’s Place has become the leading destination for live entertainment and events in Northeast Florida. Adjacent to TIAA Bank Field, the home of the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, the state-of-the-art venue encompasses a 5,500-seat covered amphitheater and flex field, which serves as both an indoor team practice facility and public event space. A partnership between the Jaguars and the City of Jacksonville, Daily’s Place has hosted nearly 320,000 music fans at more than 60 shows to date.

Tickets for the “Roll Me Away Tour” will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. Click here and scroll down the page for information on buying tickets and seat selection.

