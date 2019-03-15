Brad Paisley brings 2019 World Tour to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's time to get a little mud on the tires! Brad Paisley is bringing his 2019 World Tour to Jacksonville.

The American country music singer and songwriter is most known for his hit songs "Whiskey Lullaby," "I'm Gonna Miss Her," "Remind Me," "Little Moments," and more.

Paisley will perform at Daily's Place on Friday, August 16 at 7:30 p.m. Chris Lane will be the Jacksonville stop's special guest.

Ticket prices range from $66 to $106.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m.

Click here to buy tickets.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.