Cancer patient shows off positive attitude with 'In My Feelings' challenge

8-year-old Abigail and her mother doing the viral "In My Feelings" dance video

ARKANSAS - An 8-year-old cancer patient in Arkansas isn't letting the disease get her down!

Abigail and her mother, Alyssa Lewis-Bridges, posted their own "In My Feelings" challenge to Facebook and it quickly went viral!

"Abigail told the nurses she had a surprise," Alyssa wrote on Facebook. "When they asked, 'for who?' she said, 'the world!' Her brave soul can make someone believe in good again."

Abigail was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, according to her GoFundMe page.

This dance was to raise awareness about the disease, but also to make people smile.

After the video received over 2 million views, Abigail​​​ says she feels like a celebrity!

"Wow!! Abigail is feeling like a celebrity! She absolutely loves all the positive feedback and comments from so many."

For more information about Abigail, click on her GoFundMe page.

