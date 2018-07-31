Cancer patient shows off positive attitude with 'In My Feelings' challenge

ARKANSAS - An 8-year-old cancer patient in Arkansas isn't letting the disease get her down!
Abigail and her mother, Alyssa Lewis-Bridges, posted their own "In My Feelings" challenge to Facebook and it quickly went viral!
"Abigail told the nurses she had a surprise," Alyssa wrote on Facebook. "When they asked, 'for who?' she said, 'the world!' Her brave soul can make someone believe in good again."
Abigail was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, according to her GoFundMe page.
This dance was to raise awareness about the disease, but also to make people smile.
After the video received over 2 million views, Abigail says she feels like a celebrity!
"Wow!! Abigail is feeling like a celebrity! She absolutely loves all the positive feedback and comments from so many."
For more information about Abigail, click on her GoFundMe page.
