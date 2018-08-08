Carrie Underwood to make 2019 tour stop in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On the same day she announced that she is expecting her second child, Carrie Underwood revealed the dates for her upcoming "Cry Pretty" tour, which includes a stop in Jacksonville.

Underwood's visit to the River City on Oct. 20, 2019, will be her only stop in Florida.

The Cry Pretty Tour 360 will also feature special guests Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. The all-female bill will perform in the round at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

“I love performing in the round,” says Underwood. “It’s so much fun for me and the band to play in every direction and creates a much more intimate and immersive experience for the audience, even in a larger arena setting. It’s been exciting to introduce audiences to Cry Pretty and I can’t wait to bring the new album to life on this tour, along with all of the songs we love to play live. I’m thrilled to be going out with an amazing line-up -- Maddie & Tae and Runaway June are incredible artists that are going to bring even more electricity to our shows.”

Underwood, a seven-time Grammy winner, is set to release her new album, Cry Pretty, on Sept. 14. The album is the first that she has co-produced.

Underwood also announced Wednesday that she and professional hockey player husband Mike Fishe will be "adding another fish to our pond."

The new baby joins big brother Isaiah, 3.

"Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond," Underwood said. "This has just been a dream come true with album and baby news and all that stuff. We're just so excited and glad you guys can share this with us and be a part of it. Love you guys!"

Tickets for Underwood's Jacksonville tour stop go on sale at 10 a.m. Aug. 17. They are available at the Arena box office or through Ticketmaster.

For full tour dates and more information, go to www.carrieunderwoodofficial.com.

