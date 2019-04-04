Celine Dion tour is coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Celine Dion on Wednesday announced her first tour in the U.S. in more than 10 years -- and she's coming to Jacksonville.

Dion is set to perform Jan. 8, 2020, at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. April 12.

Dion's Courage tour will stop in 50 cities across the United States and Canada. It kicks off Sept. 18 in Quebec City.

"I'm so grateful to all the fans who have come to see my show in Las Vegas for so many years, and now I get the chance to create a brand-new show and bring it to them in North America and around the world," Dion said. "I'm very excited about this tour and my new album, coming later this year."

For tickets, visit ticketmaster.com or the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Office.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.