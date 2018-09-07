Cher plans concert at Jacksonville Veteran Memorial Arena in January

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The outrageous costumes, that one-of-a-kind voice and personality of Cher will be front and center in Jacksonville on Jan. 23 as she takes the stage at the Veteran's Memorial Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Sept.14 at 10 a.m. for Cher's "Here we go again" 2019 tour.

After the recent global success of rave reviews for Cher's role in "Mamma Mia 2 - Here We Go Again", the multi-award winning singer, actress and show-stopping performer will be crossing the U.S. for the first time in five years.

Cher is expected to perform many of her hits along with some new songs from the "Dancing Queen" album- Cher's tribute to the music of ABBA - due out on Sept. 28.

The Oscar, Emmy, Cannes Film Festival and Grammy Award-winning icon is scheduled to be honored at the Kennedy Center later this year. She is also co-producer of "The Cher Show," the upcoming Broadway musical opening on Dec.3.

The star is staying busy, currently touring Australia and New Zealand. Cher is also doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas.

Cher begins her 2019 tour in Ft. Meyers, Florida then to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando before making her Jacksonville stop.

Click HERE for ticket information. See below for a complete list of concert locations and dates.

CHER – THE HERE WE GO AGAIN TOUR DATES:

Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019 Ft. Meyers, FL Germain Arena

Saturday, Jan.19, 2019 Fort Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center

Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Veterans Memorial Arena

Friday, Jan. 25, 2019 Atlanta, GA Infinite Energy Arena

Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Monday, Feb. 4, 2019 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center

Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 Cleveland, OH Quicken Loans Arena

Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 Chicago, IL United Center

Sunday, Feb.10, 2019 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Thursday, Feb.14, 2019 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Thursday, April 18, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Saturday, April 20, 2019 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

Monday, April 22, 2019 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 Ottawa, ON Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

Friday, April 26, 2019 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Sunday, April 28, 2019 Boston, MA TD Garden

Tuesday, April 30, 2019 Springfield, MA MassMutual Center

Thursday, May 2, 2019 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Friday, May 3, 2019 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Wednesday, May 8, 2019 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena

Friday, May 10, 2019 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

Sunday, May 12, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

Tuesday, May 14, 2019 Omaha, NE CenturyLink Center

Thursday, May 16, 2019 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford Premier Center

Saturday, May 18, 2019 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

