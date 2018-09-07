Entertainment

Cher plans concert at Jacksonville Veteran Memorial Arena in January

Legendary singer's 'Here we go again' tour comes to town Jan. 23

By Roxy Tyler - Web producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The outrageous costumes, that one-of-a-kind voice and personality of Cher will be front and center in Jacksonville on Jan. 23 as she takes the stage at the Veteran's Memorial Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Sept.14 at 10 a.m. for Cher's "Here we go again" 2019 tour. 

After the recent global success of rave reviews for Cher's role in "Mamma Mia 2 - Here We Go Again", the multi-award winning singer, actress and show-stopping performer will be crossing the U.S. for the first time in five years.

Cher is expected to perform many of her hits along with some new songs from the "Dancing Queen" album- Cher's tribute to the music of ABBA - due out on Sept. 28. 

The Oscar, Emmy, Cannes Film Festival and Grammy Award-winning icon is scheduled to be honored at the Kennedy Center later this year. She is also co-producer of "The Cher Show," the upcoming Broadway musical opening on Dec.3. 

The star is staying busy, currently touring Australia and New Zealand. Cher is also doing a series of residencies in Las Vegas.

Cher begins her 2019 tour in Ft. Meyers, Florida then to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando before making her Jacksonville stop.

Click HERE for ticket information.   See below for a complete list of concert locations and dates.

CHER – THE HERE WE GO AGAIN TOUR DATES: 

Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019  Ft. Meyers, FL  Germain Arena
Saturday, Jan.19, 2019  Fort Lauderdale, FL  BB&T Center
Monday, Jan. 21, 2019  Orlando, FL  Amway Center
Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019  Jacksonville, FL  Veterans Memorial Arena
Friday, Jan. 25, 2019  Atlanta, GA  Infinite Energy Arena
Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019  Raleigh, NC  PNC Arena
Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019  Charlotte, NC  Spectrum Center
Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019  Nashville, TN  Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019  Biloxi, MS  Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019  Louisville, KY  KFC Yum! Center
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019  Cleveland, OH  Quicken Loans Arena
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019  Chicago, IL  United Center
Sunday, Feb.10, 2019  Columbus, OH  Nationwide Arena
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019  Detroit, MI  Little Caesars Arena
Thursday, Feb.14, 2019  Indianapolis, IN  Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Thursday, April 18, 2019  Pittsburgh, PA  PPG Paints Arena
Saturday, April 20, 2019  Philadelphia, PA  Wells Fargo Center
Monday, April 22, 2019  Toronto, ON  Scotiabank Arena
Wednesday, April 24, 2019  Ottawa, ON  Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
Friday, April 26, 2019  Buffalo, NY  KeyBank Center
Sunday, April 28, 2019  Boston, MA  TD Garden
Tuesday, April 30, 2019  Springfield, MA  MassMutual Center
Thursday, May 2, 2019  Brooklyn, NY  Barclays Center
Friday, May 3, 2019  Newark, NJ  Prudential Center
Wednesday, May 8, 2019  Grand Rapids, MI  Van Andel Arena
Friday, May 10, 2019  St. Louis, MO  Enterprise Center
Sunday, May 12, 2019  Milwaukee, WI  Fiserv Forum
Tuesday, May 14, 2019  Omaha, NE  CenturyLink Center
Thursday, May 16, 2019  Sioux Falls, SD  Denny Sanford Premier Center
Saturday, May 18, 2019  St. Paul, MN  Xcel Energy Center

