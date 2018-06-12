Coach Spurrier featured at Marineland's Gator Night

MARINELAND, Fla. - Marineland Dolphin Adventure will host former University of Florida and University of South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier on Saturday for Gator Night.

Guests will have the opportunity to meet the legendary coach and relive the highlights of Marineland in the 1960s.

"We’re honored to welcome Coach Spurrier to this unforgettable event for Gator fans,” said Gary Inks, vice president/general manager of Marineland. “Like millions of other guests, he has fond memories of Marineland and is returning to make exciting new ones with our beloved dolphins.”

The event is part of a month-long series celebrating Marineland’s 80th anniversary. The park has been the home to millions of guests and served as a center for underwater filming for Hollywood with such films as "Bernie the Dolphin" (2018).

The park reopens at 6:30 p.m. for an evening that includes Gator Night, Marineland’s 80 Years of Animal Love and Care poolside dolphin presentation. You can also watch a free screening of "Benji Takes a Dive."

Tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for children. Availability is limited. You can reserve your spot in advance by calling 904-471-1111.

Proceeds will benefit marine conservation.

