Come face-to-face with a mermaid

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Your child could come face-to-face with some enchanting creatures this weekend.

The St. Augustine Aquarium is holding a Swim with Mermaids event starting at 11 a.m. Saturday

Mermaid visitors Marina and Carina will meet with kids and show off their diving skills in the Florida Reef exhibit. There will also be crafts and special "mermaid treats" for children to try.

The event is free for everyone, but you do have to make a reservation. You call the St. Augustine Aquarium at (904) 429-9777 to save your spot.

