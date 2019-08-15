Company wants to pay 'Friends' fan to binge-watch the show

Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images

Calling all “Friends” fans, now’s your chance to get paid to binge-watch your favorite show.

To commemorate the sitcom’s 25th anniversary, Frontier Communications wants to pay someone $1,000 to watch and live-tweet their way through 25 hours of the show, or approximately 60 episodes.

But to collect your reward, you must complete your marathon by Sept. 22. Then once you’ve finished, you need to tweet a selfie (and tag @FrontierCorp, of course) celebrating your feat.

The ideal candidate is a social media-savvy, diehard “Friends” superfan who knows the series inside and out and can drop memorable quotes and pieces of trivia – without resorting to a Google search.

On top of cash, you’ll also receive a year-long Netflix subscription and a bunch of “Friends” memorabilia, including a "Friends" T-shirt, Central Perk mug, popcorn and other snacks.

If this sounds like your jam, go ahead and apply at the company’s website.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.