Could a 'Black Panther' ride be coming to a Disney park?

Could there soon be a "Black Panther" ride coming to a Disney Park?

Disney's CEO, Bob Iger gave the impression that something might be in the works when he was at an investor conference.

At the conference, Iger noted that guests at Disneyland in Anaheim, California will wait a hour to see the character.

Someone then asked about there not being a ride. Iger responded that there isn't a ride but he's sure people are working on one.

If fans can't wait that long to possibly see a Disney 'Black Panther' ride, Iger did mention that there would be a lot of merchandise inspired by the film come autumn.

