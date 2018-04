JACKSONVILLE - God blessed the broken road... that led Rascal Flatts straight to Jacksonville!

Rascal Flatts will be at Daily's Place on July 19th at 7:30 p.m.

The “BACK TO US” tour will also feature an appearance by American Idol winner Trent Harmon. Tickets go on sale to the general public at www.dailysplace.com beginning on Friday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

For complete ticket information, including all presales and ticket prices, click here.

