Craft and Cravings Festival cooking up fun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The food vendors and performers have been announced for the Craft and Cravings Festival in downtown Jacksonville.

In a tweet Thursday, the Jacksonville Landing announced they secured the "Son of a Butcher" for the festival, which takes place Jan. 12 and 13.

Other food vendors include: Country Caterers, Renegade Rhatigan, Le Petite Cheri Cupcakery, Genoas Italians Concession, Frozen Sweets Truck and Chaunie's Coffee and Such. All of this is in addition to the restaurants that anchor The Landing - An Apple A Day, Fionne McCools, Hooters, and Chicago Pizza.

The Jacksonville Landing will host the event free event. Vendors from all over the region will show off their creative dishes and line the river with booths, crafts and musical performances.

The performers include: "Cain't Never Could," The Scott Jones School of Dance and Ace Winn. Musical showcases will be performed by Katie O, Kian Sanchez, Brooke Tabor and LeeAnn Purvis, Ryan Crary, Hallie Davis and Brady Clampitt.

The Sleiman Riverfront stage is the center of it all. However, there will be yard games and shopping, too.

On Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be the kickoff to the weekend at the Landing. On Sunday, the festival continues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

