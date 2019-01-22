Dave Matthews Band is coming to Jacksonville!

Dave Matthews Band just announced dates for its 2019 North American Summer Tour, including a stop in Jacksonville.

The concert will be at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on May 1, 2019.

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin Thursday, January 24.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 22 at 10am local time.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Office located at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

For the complete itinerary, click here.

Dave Matthews Band is excited to announce 2019 North American summer tour dates. The headline run will kick off on April 30th in Pensacola, FL. For the complete list of tour dates and information, visit: https://t.co/l1iBayTsWW #DMB2019 #SeeYouOnTheRoad pic.twitter.com/w7Wd1WTs4T — dave matthews band (@davematthewsbnd) January 22, 2019

