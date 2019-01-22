Entertainment

Dave Matthews Band is coming to Jacksonville!

2019 North American Summer Tour

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

Dave Matthews Band just announced dates for its 2019 North American Summer Tour, including a stop in Jacksonville.

The concert will be at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on May 1, 2019.

More Headlines

An online ticket presale for members of the DMB Warehouse Fan Association will begin Thursday, January 24. 

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 22 at 10am local time.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Office located at the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

For the complete itinerary, click here

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.