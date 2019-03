JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Multi-platinum singer, songwriter Dierks Bentley is bringing his "Burning Man" tour to Jacksonville.

The show will be held at Daily's Place on Thursday, July 18 at 7 p.m.

The amphitheater performance will also feature special guests Jon Pardi and Tenille Townes.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 22.

Click here for more information or to buy tickets.

