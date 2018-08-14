DirecTV taking steps to fix issues with WJXT, WCWJ signal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - We believe the signal problems affecting DirecTV subscribers are now behind us after working closely with the satellite provider to reach a resolution.

DirecTV said it has located the source of the problem and is taking steps to fix the issue that affected the signal received by an estimated 75,000 households across Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia.

Should any picture or audio problems persist, subscribers are encouraged to reach out directly to DirecTV. To do so, please call 1-800-DIRECTV with your name, contact information and address.

