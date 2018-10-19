Disney on Ice's 'Dare to Dream' coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Characters from Disney’s Moana, Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella are hitting the ice!

Disney On Ice is bringing Dare To Dream to Jacksonville from April 4 to 7, 2019 at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse bring audiences on an expedition across raging seas and snow-covered mountains in this action-packed extravaganza when beloved characters from Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Tangled and Cinderella.

Tickets are available on presale to preferred members beginning Tuesday, October 23 and go on sale to the public on Tuesday, October 30.

Tickets start at $15 and are available at www.disneyonice.com, 800-745-3000 or at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Office at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to celebrate family and tradition with Miguel from Disney●Pixar’s Coco in a special sing-a-long guest appearance.

