Disney reveals glimpse of Millennium Falcon coming to Star Wars land

Though the grand opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge seems light years away, Disney isn’t waiting until then to build excitement for the newest theme park coming to Walt Disney World.

On Monday, Disney unveiled the first image of one of the coming attractions, and it’s a scene die-hard fans will immediately recognize: the iconic Millennium Falcon starship docked at a spaceport.

Guests will have the chance to fly the famous freighter as part of Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run -- one of two major attractions that will be waiting for visitors when the 14-acre theme park opens.

As for the second attraction? According to Disney, it’s called “Rise of the Resistance” and it will “put guests in the middle of an epic battle between the Resistance and the First Order.”

Galaxy’s Edge will make its debut first at Disneyland in summer 2019, followed by its opening at Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios in Florida in fall 2019.

Prepare to jump to lightspeed. Get a behind-the-scenes look at development on @StarWars: Galaxy's Edge, opening at @Disneyland summer 2019 and @WaltDisneyWorld fall 2019. pic.twitter.com/LHj2JWvzvp — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.