Florida family puts Disney-themed home up for sale

WINDERMERE, Fla. - A house for sale in Florida is a Disney lover's dream inside and out, and it's gotten a lot of traction online.

The listing, public on Zillow, shows every room in the house decked out Disney style, including a Mickey Mouse kitchen to six bathrooms, including Tinkerbell flying above.

The listing on Zillow shows the house on the market for $888,000 and it's gotten more than 120,000 views in the last month. Neighbors said the seven-bedroom house gets a view of the Magic Kingdom's fireworks every night over the lake, sitting just three miles north of the Disney park.

