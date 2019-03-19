Disney unveils first full-length trailer for 'Toy Story 4'

Get pumped, “Toy Story” fans: the first trailer for the fourth installment in the Disney-Pixar series is out, and it doesn’t disappoint.

The trailer, which runs about two-and-a-half minutes, debuted on the series’ official Twitter account at 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. It features Woody, Buzz and the whole gang, plus some new faces to boot.

On the road of life there are old friends, new friends, and stories that change you. #ToyStory4 pic.twitter.com/GNZMD67krq — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) March 19, 2019

And it didn’t take long for the internet to take notice. The trailer was shared 30,000 times within two hours of its release, and #ToyStory4 was among the top stories trending Tuesday morning on Twitter.

Thirty minutes after releasing the trailer, the studio also dropped its brand new movie poster, which shows Woody, Buzz and Bo Peep staring down the camera from inside an antique shop.

Mark your calendars: “Toy Story 4” hits theaters June 21.

Here’s the brand new poster for #ToyStory4. See the film in theaters June 21. pic.twitter.com/oPIrQwe8WU — Toy Story 4 (@toystory) March 19, 2019

