Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean ride gets an update

ORLANDO, Fla. - YO HO! YO HO! The Pirates of the Caribbean ride has been changed, matey.

Millions of visitors have sailed past a controversial scene on the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Walt Disney World and Disneyland for more than four decades-- and now it is gone.

It depicted a group of women, tied together, waiting to be auctioned off to pirates. They stood under a banner that read, "Take a Wench for a Bride."

Earlier this year, Disney Parks in Anaheim, California and Orlando, Florida modified the scene. There is still an auction being held, but instead of women, there are chickens and goods for sale.

Scenes depicting robbery, public intoxication and arson still remain in the ride.

The Disneyland version of the attraction opened in March 1967. Walt Disney had helped design the ride, envisioning it as a walk-through wax museum. It was the last ride he worked on, passing away a few months before its debut.

Magic Kingdom's Pirates of the Caribbean ride opened just six and a half years later in December 1973.

