Don't miss these 3 top comedies screening around Jacksonville

Booksmart

Two academic teenage superstars realize, on the eve of their high school graduation, that they should have worked less and played more. Determined to never fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.

With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Booksmart" has been a must-watch since its release on May 24. The New Republic's Kristen Evans said, "It's more John Hughes than Judd Apatow, and it's a little more 'Bridesmaids' than 'Lady Bird' ... a success on [its] own terms," while Erin Keane of Salon.com noted, " 'Booksmart' puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age night-of comedy because it's focused on two girls, one of whom is also queer."

Late Night

Legendary late-night talk show host's world is turned upside down when she hires her only female staff writer. Originally intended to smooth over diversity concerns, her decision has unexpectedly hilarious consequences as the two women separated by culture and generation are united by their love of a biting punchline.

Set to be released on Friday, June 14, "Late Night" already has a Tomatometer Score of 80 percent and an Audience Score of 79 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

"I'm not sure the film gets all of this right, but it's an intriguing, enjoyable, well-cast effort," according to Linda Holmes of NPR, while Minneapolis Star Tribune's Chris Hewitt said, "What does work – a lot – is (Emma) Thompson, who conveys wit, intelligence and capability better than just about anyone in the movies today."

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

In a world where people collect pocket-size monsters (Pokémon) to do battle, a boy comes across an intelligent monster who seeks to be a detective.

With a Tomatometer Score of 66 percent and an Audience Score of 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Pokémon Detective Pikachu" is well worth a watch.

"Detective Pikachu is unrelentingly weird," noted Daniel Kaszor of the Globe and Mail, while NPR's Vincent Acovino said, "There's something admirable about a film that isn't afraid to have some fun with a property so established – and beloved – by its core audience."

