Welcome to Rockville delayed for hours Sunday due to weather

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Welcome to Rockville was back and took over Metropolitan Park this weekend, but there were weather delays on Sunday. Severe thunderstorms delayed organizers from opening the gates to get into the concert around midday, but the show went on.

The curfew, usually 11 p.m., was extended to the weather.

"There was a lot of rain (and) lightning," said Travis Youngs, a Rockville fan. "Everyone had to wait in their cars to come out here."

Tweets poured in on Twitter about the delays, while the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office told people not to line up today for until after noon. That delay turned into 3:30 pm and by 5 p.m. fans were rocking it out.

"You just have to chill and be patient," Youngs said.

Rafael and Suzanne Martinez made the trek from Orlando.

"Today, they told us the rain was coming and that the gates weren't opening at 12, so we took our time coming in and it was a torrential downpour the whole way up I-95, Rafael Martinez said.

The extension of the curfew was the highlight of the concert for Youngs.

"It's been awesome," he said.

The three-day festival featured dozens of bands including Tool, Incubus and Flogging Molly.

Organizers told News4Jax the festival is growing every year and this year was expected to be one of the largest yet.

“It is our biggest selling year we’ve ever had in Rockville history so just expect the party to be even bigger and better,” explained Lindsey Medina, Director of Marketing for Danny Wimmer Presents.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.