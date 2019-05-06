Drake Bell from 'Drake & Josh' to perform in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - Every 90s baby is squealing on the inside right now.

Drake Bell, an internationally recognized actor and musician, is performing at Surfer The Bar in Jacksonville Beach next month.

Drake Bell is most recognized for his role as Drake Parker on the hit Nickelodeon series Drake and Josh and the voice of Peter Parker on The Ultimate Spiderman.

Drake is hitting the road, promoting his new music and touring all over the world.

He will perform at Surfer The Bar on Thursday, June 20, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25.

