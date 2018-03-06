Eat a cricket, get a ticket to Wild Adventures theme park

Would you eat a bug for a free ticket to Wild Adventures?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Guests are invited to test their stomachs by eating a cricket to get a free ticket to Wild Adventure theme park this weekend. To celebrate MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounters, Wild Adventures will host “Eat a Cricket, Get a Ticket” events on Saturday, March 10 and Sunday, March 11 at 9 a.m. The first 200 guests on each day to eat a dry-roasted cricket at Wild Adventures will receive a general admission ticket to the park.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Ga. opens Saturday. March 10, 2018 with a brand new themed area, new foods, and a 2018 season full of concerts and special events.

The new season at Wild Adventures begins with MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounters, an immersive and interactive experience featuring more than 70 larger-than-life insects and arachnids. Guests will crawl like a spider, fly like a bee and dig like an ant as they interact with colossal crawlers.introducing Colossal Shakes exclusive to Mayfield Ice Cream Shop. These oversized shakes include the MEGABUGS! Real Cricket Shake and the Fun@Heart Shake, along with seasonal flavors for Independence Day, Halloween and Christmas.

The 2018 Flash Foods and Circle K Summer Concert Series at Wild Adventures begins April 7 with Little Texas and continues through August with performances from Amy Grant, Scotty McCreery, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, ALABAMA, Jeff Foxworthy, 3 Doors Down, Skillet and more.

The Wild Adventures special events calendar includes brand new experiences for 2018, including the Big Boy Toy Show, Coca-Cola Racing Weekend and the Pecan Harvest Festival. Several other park events will be making a return, including La Fiesta, BBQ Country and the Cars & Coasters Classic Car Show.

The park will “Light Up the Sky in July” with four firework displays throughout the month, beginning with Wild Adventures’ Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular.

The new Team FMX & Globe of Death Motorcycle Show will thrill guests with at least two shows daily from July 19 - 28 with death-defying stunts performed by daredevil drivers that will culminate with a grand finale on July 28.

MEGABUGS! Adventure Encounters, the 2018 Flash Foods and Circle K Summer Concert Series and Wild Adventures’ Special Events are all included with park admission or a 2018 Season pass. For more information about “Eat a Cricket, Get a Ticket” or to purchase tickets, season passes or reserved concert seats, call 229-219-7080 or visit WildAdventures.com.

2018 Concert & Special Event Dates*

Mar. 17 Stars of Wrestling

Mar. 18 Cars & Coasters Classic Cars Show

Mar. 22-25 The Big Boy Toy Show

Mar. 31 The Great Ostrich Easter Egg Hunt

April 7 Little Texas - Passholder Appreciation Concert

April 14 Amy Grant

April 21 RaeLynn

April 21 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

April 28 Tasha Cobbs Leonard

May 5 Scotty McCreery

May 12 3 Doors Down

May 19 ALABAMA

May 26-27 The World Famous Harlem Globetrotters

June 2 Collective Soul

June 9 Jeff Foxworthy

June 16 Kellie Pickler

June 23 Newsboys United

June 30 Chase Bryant & Seth Ennis

July 4 Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular

July 7 Linkin’ Bridge from America’s Got Talent

July 14 Light Up The Sky In July - Fireworks at Dusk

July 14-15 La Fiesta - Celebration of Hispanic and Latin Culture

July 19-28 Team FMX & Globe of Death - Motorcycle Show

July 21 Light Up The Sky In July - Fireworks at Dusk

July 28 Team FMX - Globe of Death Finale!

July 28 Light Up The Sky In July - Fireworks at Dusk

Aug. 4 90’s Flashback - Vanilla Ice, Tone-Loc & Rob Base

Aug. 11 Skillet

Aug. 18-19 BBQ Country - BBQ Competition With Free Samples (on Sat.)

Aug. 25-26 Coca-Cola Racing Weekend featuring NASCAR Drivers

Sept. 8 Stars of Wrestling

Sept. 15-16 Pecan Harvest Festival

*All performers, dates and special events are subject to change due to circumstances beyond Wild Adventures’ control.

