Eddie Money, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 07: Eddie Money performs during 'FOX & Friends' All American Concert Series outside of FOX Studios on June 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Rob Kim/Getty Images)

American singer-songwriter Eddie Money passed away on Friday, according to family members. He was 70.

Money's best known for his songs “Baby Hold On,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Shakin'” and “Take Me Home Tonight.” His music was popular in the 1980s.

Eddie Money announced in August that he had stage 4 esophageal cancer.

A statement provided by his family reads:

“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

