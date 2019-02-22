Disney reveals new plans to transform Epcot

ORLANDO, Fla. - Disney released new renderings for Epcot's multiyear transformation.

There will be a play pavilion featuring an innovative city that will come to life under a dome of an unnamed pavilion.

Changes will feature Disney characters and hands-on experiences. The changes are expected to be completed by Disney World's 50th anniversary in 2021.

Disney tells our sister station Clickorlando.com “This innovative, new pavilion is beyond anything we’ve ever created and is completely unique to Epcot,” said Zach Riddley, portfolio executive, Walt Disney Imagineering. “Built on the power of play, it introduces an immersive and interactive ‘city’ where you can explore, create and interact with some of your favorite Disney characters. This is an experience worthy of our bold vision for Epcot – and another signature element of our transformation.”

