Escape from Jacksonville to Tbilisi on a budget

If you're looking for a trending international destination for your next getaway, consider Tbilisi, Georgia. According to Condé Nast Traveler, Tbilisi was one of the best places to visit in 2018. The city lies on the banks of the Kura River, at the crossroads of Europe and Asia. Tbilisi is full of historic architecture, museums, theaters, and universities, along with sports enthusiasts, a growing nightlife and a delectable food scene.

Whether you're trying to get away ASAP or you're looking to plan ahead based on the cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Jacksonville and Tbilisi, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.

We've also included popular hotels, restaurants and attractions in Tbilisi to get you excited about your next excursion.

Flight deals to Tbilisi

The cheapest flights between Jacksonville and Tbilisi are if you leave on May 18 and return from Georgia on June 1. JetBlue currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $868.

There are also deals to be had in July. If you fly out of Jacksonville on July 8 and return from Tbilisi on July 16, Turkish Airlines can get you there and back for $996 roundtrip.

Top Tbilisi hotels

To plan your stay, here are some of Tbilisi's top-rated hotels that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Radisson Blu Iveria Hotel, Tbilisi. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $239.

Set in the heart of Tbilisi, this hotel is close to the Tbilisi Opera, Ballet Theatre and Kashveti Church.

The Tbilisi Marriott Hotel (Rustaveli Avenue 13) Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

If you're looking to splurge on top quality, there's The Tbilisi Marriott Hotel. Rooms are currently set at $250/night.

The Kashveti Church, the Tbilisi Opera, Ballet Theatre and Freedom Square are area attractions.

Top picks for dining and drinking

If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Tbilisi's many quality eateries, here are a few popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.

Machakhela (23 Tumaniani St.) Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Machakhela, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 19 reviews on Skyscanner.

"This is was our first attempt with Georgian food, and it was exquisite," wrote visitor Mitchell. "The place is common, was crowded when we got there, but definitely worth the wait for food. The khachapuri and khinkali were out of this world."

Coffeesta (Rustaveli Avenue) Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Don't forget the essentials: where to get your coffee fix. For a popular option, check out Coffeesta, with 4.4 stars from five reviews.

"The coffee here is great, but what I really love is the location right on Rustaveli Avenue," wrote reviewer Robert. "Try to grab a seat outside if you can and enjoy the amazing people-watching."

Featured Tbilisi attractions

Not sure what to do in Tbilisi besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.

Clock Tower (13 Ioane Shavteli St.) Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

The top-rated visitor attraction in Tbilisi, according to Skyscanner, is Clock Tower.

"This unique structure near the entrance of Tbilisi's old city sets the tone for the artsy and cute little world of the city's old town," wrote visitor Jenny. "It's more of a leaning tower and a steel beam seems to hold it in place. There are cafes and restaurants around the tower, so get a seat on a patio and enjoy the view."

National Botanical Garden of Georgia (12 Bambis Rigi St.) Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

National Botanical Garden of Georgia is another popular destination.

"Small but pretty botanical garden in the heart of the old town," wrote visitor Maria. "You can access it either from the upper cable car station or from a street near the old mosque. There is a nice waterfall inside. The garden itself is mostly very natural."

