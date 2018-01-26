Want a chance to be seen with Ryan Gosling on Valentine's Day?

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - You can have a chance to be seen with Ryan Gosling on Valentine's Day.

Gosling's next movie will film on location at Kennedy Space Center in mid-February, and filmmakers are looking for extras, Catrett-Locke Casting posted on Facebook.

Crews are looking for actors with hairstyles that match the time period in which the film is set: 1969.

According to the casting call information, the film is based on the authorized biography "First Man: A Life Of Neil A. Armstrong" by James Hansen. The film stars Gosling as Armstrong, and is directed by Academy Award-winning Damien Chazelle.

Men and women 20 and older are being sought for a range of roles. According to the casting call information, this is for extras casting and not principal roles.

Filming is scheduled for Feb. 14.

Learn more about what is needed to be considered for a role here or in the Facebook post below:

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.