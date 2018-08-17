Facebook birthday fundraisers raise $300 million for charity

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Facebook just celebrated the first birthday of its birthday fundraisers by revealing that more than $300 million in donations have been raised.

The feature allows users to commemorate their birthdays by creating a donation drive for an organization of their choice.

The charities to receive the most money include the Alzheimer’s Association, St. Jude, the American Cancer Society and the ASPCA.

The social media company’s head of Product for Social Good said more than 750,000 non-profits can receive donations via Facebook.

Facebook said they will be adding several new features to the birthday fundraising tool based on feedback. Pages will be allowed to create and donate to fundraisers, users will be able to match donations and co-host the fundraisers with other people. Donors will be able to choose whether or not they would like to set up a recurring monthly contribution.

The social media company plans to add more detailed information on organizations—like their mission and location.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.