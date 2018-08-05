Family-friendly movie night at Town Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Families can watch a movie under the stars.

St. Johns Town Center is hosting a family-friendly Movie Under The Stars on Saturday, Aug. 11, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The featured film will be “Sherlock Gnomes”. There will also be character appearances and special offers at participating retailers. All of the proceeds from the event will benefit Wolfson Children's Hospital.

COST: Free and open to the community

WHEN: Saturday, August 11, 2018

7:30 p.m. (Movie will begin at dusk – approx. 8:30 p.m.)

WHERE: 4663 River City Dr. – Behind Coach

Jacksonville, FL 32246

