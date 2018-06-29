Finalists compete for chance to sing national anthem on 4th of July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - WJXT's annual "Oh Say Can You Sing" competition returns for its fifth year.

Four finalists are performing live from the 1904 Music Hall on the one-hour primetime special airing at 9 p.m. Thursday on Channel 4.

Judges chose their top three and viewers voted for a fourth fan favorite: Zoe Bell, Lauren Pesquera, Vincent Small and Godiva Simonic.

The four are competing for $500 and the chance to sing the national anthem on WJXT's "Red, Hot & Boom" Fourth of July show.

At the end of tonight's show, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite contestant via the News4Jax app.

The contestant with the most votes will have the opportunity to perform the "The Star-Spangled Banner" on July 4.

