From 'Booksmart' to 'Rocketman,' here's what to see in theaters now

In the age of streaming entertainment, it can be hard to leave the couch. But movie theaters still offer a special experience for those willing to get out of the house. Want to see what's out there? Don't miss this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Jacksonville.

Here are the highest rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

Booksmart

Two academic teenage superstars realize, on the eve of their high school graduation, that they should have worked less and played more. Determined to never fall short of their peers, the girls set out on a mission to cram four years of fun into one night.

With a Tomatometer Score of 97 percent and an Audience Score of 76 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Booksmart" has proven to be a critical darling since its release on May 24. The New Republic's Kristen Evans said, "It's more John Hughes than Judd Apatow, and it's a little more 'Bridesmaids' than 'Lady Bird' ... a success on its own terms." Erin Keane of Salon.com noted, "'Booksmart' puts a fresh spin on the coming-of-age night-of comedy because it's focused on two girls, one of whom is also queer."

It's screening at Regal Beach Boulevard (14051 Beach Blvd.) and AMC Regency 24 (9451 Regency Square Blvd.) through Wednesday, June 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Avengers: Endgame

After the devastating events of 'Avengers: Infinity War,' the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Avengers: Endgame" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on April 26.

"What you will be getting when you walk into an inevitably overstuffed movie theater is something singular that reflects our age in a way that none of the MCU films that preceded it have—indeed, very few Hollywood spectacles ever have," noted Oliver Jones of the Observer. The San Diego Reader's Matthew Lickona said, "The MCU will go on and on, but this chapter—and the American pragmatism vs. American ideals bromance that drove it—have well and truly come to their 'Excelsior! Nuff said!' moment."

It's screening at Regal Beach Boulevard (14051 Beach Blvd.) through Wednesday, June 19; AMC Regency 24 (9451 Regency Square Blvd.) through Wednesday, June 19; and Cinemark Tinseltown and XD (4535 Southside Blvd.) through Wednesday, June 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Rocketman

The story of Elton John's life, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music through his influential and enduring musical partnership with Bernie Taupin.

With a Tomatometer Score of 91 percent and an Audience Score of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Rocketman" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on May 31. The New Yorker's Anthony Lane said, "If you need somebody to recount the rise of a British rock god from pallid suburbia to the baroque extremes of fame, and to create a stir without causing too much of a fuss, [director Dexter] Fletcher is your man." The Chicago Reader's Leah Pickett noted, "The story reshuffles reality, especially time and facts, and the film is more enjoyable for it."

It's screening at Regal Avenues 4DX & RPX (9525 Phillips Highway) through Wednesday, June 19; Regal Beach Boulevard (14051 Beach Blvd.) through Wednesday, June 19; and AMC Regency 24 (9451 Regency Square Blvd.) through Wednesday, June 19. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

When Dr. Henry Jones Sr. suddenly goes missing while pursuing the Holy Grail, eminent archaeologist Indiana must team up with Marcus Brody, Sallah and Elsa Schneider to follow in his father's footsteps and stop the Nazis from recovering the power of eternal life.

With a Tomatometer Score of 88 percent and an Audience Score of 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, this 1989 release has much to recommend it. The Philadelphia Inquirer's Desmond Ryan said, "Not surprisingly, [Harrison] Ford has most of the action here. But [Sean] Connery—in what is often a test of a true actor—shows how much you can do with an essentially passive part." Dave Kehr of the Chicago Tribune stated, "Fans of Steven Spielberg and George Lucas' Indiana Jones series may rest assured that the latest installment, 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade,' is fully up to, as well as virtually indistinguishable from, its predecessors."

Catch it on the big screen at Sun-Ray Cinema (1028 Park St.) through Sunday, June 16. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.