Garth Brooks is coming to Florida for upcoming Stadium Tour

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The number one selling solo artist in United States History, Garth Brooks, is visiting The Swamp in April!

Garth Brooks announced he is coming to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturday, April 20.

He will sing at 7:00 p.m. rain or shine.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, November 29 at 10:00 a.m. There is an 8 ticket limit per person.

Ticket prices will be $94.95 each.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

All seats are reserved and all seats will be sold at best available at time of order.

