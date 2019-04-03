Get ready, parents! 'Peppa Pig Live!' is coming to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Peppa Pig’s Adventure is making its way to Jacksonville! Now that's something to jump into a muddy puddle about!
"Pegga Pig Live!," an action-packed live show featuring Peppa and friends, will be held at the Florida Theatre on October 1.
Peppa will go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.
The show will be full of adventure, singing, dancing, games and surprises!
Ticket prices range from $29.50 – $49.50. The show will be held on Tuesday, October 1, at 6:00 p.m.
Peppa Pig’s Adventure Party Pass – $80 VIP lift – VIP1
- One (1) premium seat in the first fifteen (15) rows of the venue to see Peppa Pig’s Adventure
- Exclusive access to the Peppa Pig Campfire Party after the show
- Campsite snack and beverages
- Meet and greet photo opportunity with the Peppa Pig cast by the campfire
- One (1) exclusive Peppa Pig merchandise gift
- On-site party concierge
