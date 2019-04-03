Get ready, parents! 'Peppa Pig Live!' is coming to Jacksonville

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Good Plus Foundation)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Peppa Pig’s Adventure is making its way to Jacksonville! Now that's something to jump into a muddy puddle about!

"Pegga Pig Live!," an action-packed live show featuring Peppa and friends, will be held at the Florida Theatre on October 1.

Peppa will go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with George and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe.

The show will be full of adventure, singing, dancing, games and surprises!

Ticket prices range from $29.50 – $49.50. The show will be held on Tuesday, October 1, at 6:00 p.m.

Peppa Pig’s Adventure Party Pass – $80 VIP lift – VIP1

One (1) premium seat in the first fifteen (15) rows of the venue to see Peppa Pig’s Adventure

Exclusive access to the Peppa Pig Campfire Party after the show

Campsite snack and beverages

Meet and greet photo opportunity with the Peppa Pig cast by the campfire

One (1) exclusive Peppa Pig merchandise gift

On-site party concierge

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.