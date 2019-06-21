Go see 'Toy Story 4' in theaters, now

Want to see a movie, but not sure what's worth your time (and money)? Take a look at this week's lineup of acclaimed movies showing on the big screen in and around Jacksonville.

Here are the highest-rated films to catch, based on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer Score, which reflects the opinions of hundreds of film and television critics.

(Movie descriptions courtesy The Movie Database; showtimes via Fandango. Movie ratings and showtimes are subject to change.)

Toy Story 4

Woody has always been confident about his place in the world and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that's Andy or Bonnie. But when Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy called "Forky" to her room, a road trip adventure alongside old and new friends will show Woody how big the world can be for a toy.

Set to be released on Friday, June 21, "Toy Story 4" already has a Tomatometer Score of 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The Washington Post's Ann Hornaday said, "As an ode to spunk, ingenuity, teamwork, storytelling and animation artistry, 'Toy Story 4' fires on every spirited cylinder," while Moira MacDonald of the Seattle Times noted, "Did we really need another 'Toy Story' movie? Turns out we did."

You can catch it at Regal Avenues 4DX & RPX (9525 Phillips Highway), Regal Beach Boulevard (14051 Beach Blvd.), Regal River City Marketplace (12884 City Center Blvd.), and AMC Regency 24 (9451 Regency Square Blvd.) through Wednesday, June 26. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

How to Train Your Dragon

As the son of a Viking leader on the cusp of manhood, shy Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III faces a rite of passage: He must kill a dragon to prove his warrior mettle. But after downing a feared dragon, he realizes that he no longer wants to destroy it, and instead befriends the beast – which he names Toothless – much to the chagrin of his warrior father.

Boasting a Tomatometer Score of 99 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "How to Train Your Dragon" has made a lasting impression.

"It's a foolproof scheme for picture making: take the plot elements of favorite movies, paint the concoction with bright colors so it looks like the zazziest customized car, set it running at NASCAR speed, and you have 'How to Train Your Dragon,' " according to Richard Corliss of Time magazine. The Minneapolis Star Tribune's Tom Horgen said, "What we have here is an exhilarating epic that mixes comedic and touching moments with some of the best action sequences ever created with CGI animation."

It's playing at Cinemark Tinseltown and XD (4535 Southside Blvd.) through Wednesday, June 26. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

Avengers: Endgame

After the devastating events of "Avengers: Infinity War," the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos' actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.

With a Tomatometer Score of 94 percent and an Audience Score of 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, "Avengers: Endgame" has garnered plenty of praise since its release on April 26. The Observer's Oliver Jones said, "What you will be getting when you walk into an inevitably overstuffed movie theater is something singular that reflects our age in a way that none of the MCU films that preceded it have-indeed, very few Hollywood spectacles ever have." The San Diego Reader's Matthew Lickona noted, "The MCU will go on and on, but this chapter ⁠— and the American pragmatism vs. American ideals bromance that drove it⁠— have well and truly come to their 'Excelsior! Nuff said!' moment."

In the mood for popcorn? It's playing at AMC Regency 24 (9451 Regency Square Blvd.) through Saturday, June 22; and Cinemark Tinseltown and XD (4535 Southside Blvd.) through Tuesday, June 25. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

The Souvenir

A shy but ambitious film student falls into an intense, emotionally fraught relationship with a charismatic but untrustworthy older man.

Set to be released on Friday, Aug. 30, "The Souvenir" already has a Tomatometer Score of 89 percent and an Audience Score of 35 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Toronto Star's Peter Howell said, "(Honor) Swinton Byrne and (Tom) Burke make for one of the year's most intriguing screen couples, although this is a romance based on anxiety, narcissism and opportunism rather than anything resembling genuine affection." Barry Hertz of the Globe and Mail stated, "This is not a movie that lets life simply play out as it is or was ⁠— it is instead a collection of memories, some sharp as shards but others smoothed down."

It's screening at Sun-Ray Cinema (1028 Park St.) through Wednesday, June 26. Click here for showtimes and tickets.

This story was created automatically using local movie data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline