'Golden Girls'-themed cruise to set sail from Miami next year

MIAMI - Sure, they have traveled down a road and back again, but next winter, the Golden Girls will be headed out to sea.

An events company is planning a cruise for fans of the beloved 1980s sitcom departing from Rose, Blanche, Dorothy and Sofia's home base of Miami.

The five-night trip aboard a Celebrity cruise ship will make stops in Key West and Cozumel, Mexico from Feb. 24-29, 2020. The cruise will include a costume contest, a bingo night, a bar crawl and, of course, plenty of cheesecake.

"Join other 'Golden Girls' fans for a once-in-a-lifetime gathering," the organizers' website says.

The sitcom, which followed the lives of four older women who shared a home in South Florida, ended in 1992, but it is still a hit with the dedicated fans, who can't get enough of the show.

Fueled by reruns on cable TV and streaming services, the show has spawned tons of merchandise (including T-shirts, action figures and even a breakfast cereal), social media accounts and more.

