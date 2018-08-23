Guitarist for Lynyrd Skynyrd in '70s, early '90s has died

Ed King, second from right, appeared with Lynyrd Skynyrd, when the band was inducted at the annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in March 2006.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Ed King, guitarist and bassist for the Lynyrd Skynyrd's first three albums in the 1970s who rejoined the Southern rock band when it reformed in 1987 after a plane crash killed its lead singer and other members, has died at age 68.

Edward C. "Ed" King was born Sept. 14, 1949, in Glendale, California, according to Wikipedia. In his last years, he lived in Nashville.

King was one of the founding members of Strawberry Alarm Clock, formed in Los Angeles in the mid-1960s, and co-wrote one of that band's biggest songs "Incense and Peppermints."

King's Wikipedia listing said he met the members of Jacksonville-based Skynyrd when the band opened up for Strawberry Alarm Clock on a few shows in early 1968. He joined Skynyrd in 1972, briefly replacing bassist Leon Wilkeson. When Wilkeson rejoined the band, King switched to guitar, creating the triple-guitar attack that became a signature sound for the band.

King played on and wrote songs for Skynyrd's first three albums: Pronounced Leh-Nerd Skin-Nerd, Second Helping and Nuthin' Fancy. King co-wrote "Sweet Home Alabama," and his voice counted the "one, two, three," before he launched into his famous riff to start the song.

Other songs that King wrote or co-wrote the music for include "Poison Whiskey," "Saturday Night Special," "Mr. Banker," "Swamp Music," "Whiskey Rock-a-Roller," "Railroad Song," "I Need You" and "Workin' For MCA."

When left the band in 1975, he was replaced by Steve Gaines, who was killed in an October 1977 plane crash along with his sister Cassie Gaines and lead singer Ronnie Van Zant.

King was one of the guitarists when Skynyrd reformed in 1987 and played a major role in the reunited band. King left Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1996 due to congestive heart failure and underwent a successful heart transplant in 2011.

King's family announced that King had battled cancer recently and announced his death on Thursday. No funeral arrangements have been announced.

