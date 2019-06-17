Entertainment

Guns N' Roses coming to Jacksonville in October

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Welcome to the Jungle Jacksonville, Guns N' Roses! 

Live Nation announced the popular rock band is coming to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on October 1. 

Tickets for the “Not in this Lifetime Tour” go on sale starting Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Offices, or online

Click here to buy tickets. Click here to see a full list of tour dates and stops. 

