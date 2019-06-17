Guns N' Roses coming to Jacksonville in October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Welcome to the Jungle Jacksonville, Guns N' Roses!

Live Nation announced the popular rock band is coming to the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on October 1.

Tickets for the “Not in this Lifetime Tour” go on sale starting Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Tom Bush Family of Dealerships Box Offices, or online.

Click here to buy tickets. Click here to see a full list of tour dates and stops.

Welcome to the Jungle, @gunsnroses



We're looking forward to the “Not in this Lifetime Tour” at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on October 1st! pic.twitter.com/PAFjHECTMc — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) June 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.