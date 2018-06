Love Hallmark movies? We have some great news for you!

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will be making 34 new Christmas movies in 2018, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Hallmark Channel will unveil 22 of these 34 movies, while sister network HMM will premiere a dozen, the report said.

EW says Hallmark will start releasing the films as soon as October 27, when the Countdown to Christmas begins.

