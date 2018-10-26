Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas starts today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The countdown to Christmas is on... and we haven't even gotten spooky yet.

Get ready for 24/7 holiday movies, starting Friday night on Hallmark Channel.

Along with sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark is set to air a record 37 new original Christmas movies in 2018 -- starting Oct. 26.

The Hallmark Channel sees a big boost with the Countdown to Christmas programming, according to Nielsen data.

The endless Christmas movies includes holiday favorites all day, every day on Hallmark Channel, starting at 2 p.m. Friday. The new originals premiere Saturdays and Sundays for the most part with even more new movies during Thanksgiving week: Monday-Sunday.

Many of your favorite Hallmark stars return in new and familiar pairings, and country music star Kellie Pickler joins the Hallmark Christmas family in a romance with Wes Brown (a Hallmark veteran) that was filmed at Elvis Presley's Graceland.

So which films and stars are you most looking forward to this season? Let us know in the comments section below.

Here are the 22 new movies in the Countdown to Christmas 2018 schedule for Hallmark Channel (all shows at 8 p.m.):

Saturday, Oct. 27: Christmas at Pemberley Manor

Saturday, Nov. 3: Christmas Joy

Sunday, Nov. 4: Road to Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 10: It's Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 11: Christmas in Love

Saturday, Nov. 17: Christmas at Graceland

Sunday, Nov. 18: Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa

Wednesday, Nov. 21: Christmas at Grand Valley

Thursday, Nov. 22: Christmas at the Palace

Friday, Nov. 23: Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe

Saturday, Nov. 24: Christmas Everlasting: A Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation

Sunday, Nov. 25: A Shoe Addict's Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 1: Mingle All the Way

Sunday, Dec. 2: A Majestic Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 8: Homegrown Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 9: Christmas Wonderland

Saturday, Dec. 15: A Gingerbread Romance

Sunday, Dec. 16: Entertaining Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 22: Jingle Around the Clock

Sunday, Dec. 23: Christmas Made to Order

Tuesday, Dec. 25: When Calls the Heart Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 29: A Midnight Kiss

And the 15 original movies airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (all shows at 9 p.m.):

Sunday, Nov. 4: Marrying Father Christmas

Sunday, Nov. 11: A Veteran's Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 17: Return to Christmas Creek

Sunday, Nov. 18: A Godwink Christmas

Monday, Nov. 19: Last Vermont Christmas

Tuesday, Nov. 20: Hope at Christmas

Saturday, Nov. 24: Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane

Saturday, Dec. 1: Welcome to Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 2: Northern Lights of Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 8: Memories of Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 9: Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

Saturday, Dec. 15: Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 16: Reunited at Christmas

Saturday, Dec. 22: Small Town Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 23: Christmas Bells are Ringing

Downloadable schedules: Hallmark Channel movies | Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movies

