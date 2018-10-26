Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas starts today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The countdown to Christmas is on... and we haven't even gotten spooky yet.
Get ready for 24/7 holiday movies, starting Friday night on Hallmark Channel.
Along with sister network Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, Hallmark is set to air a record 37 new original Christmas movies in 2018 -- starting Oct. 26.
The Hallmark Channel sees a big boost with the Countdown to Christmas programming, according to Nielsen data.
The endless Christmas movies includes holiday favorites all day, every day on Hallmark Channel, starting at 2 p.m. Friday. The new originals premiere Saturdays and Sundays for the most part with even more new movies during Thanksgiving week: Monday-Sunday.
Many of your favorite Hallmark stars return in new and familiar pairings, and country music star Kellie Pickler joins the Hallmark Christmas family in a romance with Wes Brown (a Hallmark veteran) that was filmed at Elvis Presley's Graceland.
Here are the 22 new movies in the Countdown to Christmas 2018 schedule for Hallmark Channel (all shows at 8 p.m.):
Saturday, Oct. 27: Christmas at Pemberley Manor
Saturday, Nov. 3: Christmas Joy
Sunday, Nov. 4: Road to Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 10: It's Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 11: Christmas in Love
Saturday, Nov. 17: Christmas at Graceland
Sunday, Nov. 18: Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa
Wednesday, Nov. 21: Christmas at Grand Valley
Thursday, Nov. 22: Christmas at the Palace
Friday, Nov. 23: Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe
Saturday, Nov. 24: Christmas Everlasting: A Hallmark Hall of Fame Presentation
Sunday, Nov. 25: A Shoe Addict's Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 1: Mingle All the Way
Sunday, Dec. 2: A Majestic Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 8: Homegrown Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 9: Christmas Wonderland
Saturday, Dec. 15: A Gingerbread Romance
Sunday, Dec. 16: Entertaining Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 22: Jingle Around the Clock
Sunday, Dec. 23: Christmas Made to Order
Tuesday, Dec. 25: When Calls the Heart Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 29: A Midnight Kiss
And the 15 original movies airing on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (all shows at 9 p.m.):
Sunday, Nov. 4: Marrying Father Christmas
Sunday, Nov. 11: A Veteran's Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 17: Return to Christmas Creek
Sunday, Nov. 18: A Godwink Christmas
Monday, Nov. 19: Last Vermont Christmas
Tuesday, Nov. 20: Hope at Christmas
Saturday, Nov. 24: Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane
Saturday, Dec. 1: Welcome to Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 2: Northern Lights of Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 8: Memories of Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 9: Once Upon a Christmas Miracle
Saturday, Dec. 15: Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 16: Reunited at Christmas
Saturday, Dec. 22: Small Town Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 23: Christmas Bells are Ringing
Downloadable schedules: Hallmark Channel movies | Hallmark Movies & Mysteries movies
