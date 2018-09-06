Harlem Globetrotters coming to Jacksonville in November!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Get pumped!

The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing their one-of-a-kind show to the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday, November 30, 2018 at 7 p.m.

Their upcoming tour will feature some of the most elite dunkers on the planet, exceptional ball handlers and Guinness World Record holders.

"A Globetrotters game is more than just basketball – they are the ultimate in family entertainment that will bring smiles and fan interaction to people of all ages," a news release said.

The Globetrotters show will feature a star-studded roster. To match the growing popularity of the Globetrotters’ female stars, the team will also bring the largest female roster in team history to fans across North America.

After virtually every game, the Harlem Globetrotters remain on the court for autographs and photographs with fans!

Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com, the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena box office, or by phone at 800-745-3000.

