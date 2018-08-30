iKnowJax: Cocktails with Manifest Distillery

Every week, Joe is joined at RiverTown by a guest for Grillin' and Chillin'. This time, we're doing something different. David from Manifest Distillery is making tasty cocktails. And what better way to chill out than with a nice cocktail? Plus, the Gadget Guy is talking potatoes and we travel to Mayport to visit Singleton's Seafood.

I Know Jax is the weekly, local TV show where we focus on the fun side of Jacksonville. Find out about where to go and eat, fun places to go and hang out with friends and family and much more. You can watch I Know Jax every Sunday at 6.30 p.m. on CW17 Jacksonville. Visit www.iknowjax.com for more stories.

