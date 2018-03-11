Indigo girls concert canceled

Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Sailers perform at the Ryman Auditorium on September 22, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee.

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. - Due to an artist medical emergency, Sunday’s show with the Indigo Girls at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall was canceled, according to a press release by the venue.

“We hope to reschedule the date as soon as possible,” the venue said in a statement. “We are terribly sorry about this and we thank you for your understanding.”

Tickets purchased via TicketMaster will be refunded immediately. Ticketmaster phone charges and online sales will automatically be credited to customer’s accounts.

Tickets purchased at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre or Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Offices can be refunded at the Box Offices.

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office is open Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Office will open Sunday, March 11, at 3 p.m. to assist with refunds.

Normal Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Office hours are Thursday through Friday, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The venue did not specify which member of the band had the emergency.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.