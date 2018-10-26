It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown airs tonight!

Have you come to sing pumpkin carols?

Get ready to watch your favorite Halloween classic on Friday.

It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is airing Friday, October 26 from 8:00-9:00 p.m. on The ABC Television Network. Scary Mommy reports it is airing for the last time before Halloween

This full-length version of the classic animated Peanuts special is great for the whole family! It is the best way to get into the Halloween spirit.

"In the 1966 animated special It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, The PEANUTS gang celebrates Halloween, with Linus hoping that, finally, he will be visited by The Great Pumpkin, while Charlie Brown is invited to a Halloween party," ABC said.

Happy Halloween!

