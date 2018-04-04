Time for Springing in the Blues at Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. - If you like blues music, you may want to head out to Jacksonville Beach for the 28th annual Springing in the Blues Festival. It kicks off Friday, and lasts through Sunday at the Seawalk Pavilion.

Twenty-one artists will perform on two stages during the three-day oceanfront festival which attracts thousands every year.

This year’s lineup includes Blues Music Award winners and nominees. Eric Gales, Larkin Poe, Jonn Del Toro Richardson, Sugaray Rayford, Victor Wainwright, Selwyn Birchwood, and others will perform.

The Springing the Blues Festival is free to attend; however, you can purchase VIP/premium wristbands that provide access to stage-front seating, covered dining and bar area and exclusive, private bathrooms.

Wristbands are $20 for Friday only, $35 for Saturday only, $20 for Sunday only or $60 for a three-day pass.

All can be purchased at the will call tent throughout the weekend.

Click on the following link for more information. "2018 All About Events Springing the Blues Festival"

