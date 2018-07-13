Jacksonville cop slays #LipSyncChallenge with Cardi B's 'I Like It'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office may have to arrest one of its own... because Officer Misty Turner just murdered the lip sync challenge.

On Friday, Lindsay Reavis posted a video on Facebook showing Turner singing along and twerking to Cardi B's hit song "I Like It" -- at one point, she even does a headstand on the hood of a patrol car.

The music video (which has astonishingly good production value) is so entertaining, it quickly went viral. It had already piled up more than 1,500 shares a little more than an hour after it was posted.

We've seen a lot of law enforcement agencies lip syncing since the challenge began, but we have to agree with Reavis: "Officer Misty Turner has accepted and OWNED the #lipsyncchallenge."

