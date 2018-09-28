Jacksonville DJ's new song features Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nearly 20 years after he produced a song for the Jaguars, Jacksonville DJ Easy E is back at it.

This time, he's bringing two heavyweights as backup.

"My City Duval" features the Jaguars' own Jalen Ramsey.

Easy-E teamed up with Jay-Ski, the producer of the "Space Jam" soundtrack along with other '90s hits -- such as "Tootsee Roll" -- to create what they're calling Jacksonville's anthem.

To hear the whole song, be sure to tune into V101.5, Jacksonville's Throwback Hip Hop and R&B iHeartRadio station.

